Democrat will still have to go through the party’s primaries; he would be 86 at the end of a new term

US President Joe Biden, 80, plans to announce his re-election campaign next week. According to the US newspaper The Washington Postthe announcement will be made via video on Tuesday (25.Apr.2023), coinciding with the 4 year anniversary of the launch of its previous campaign.

The intention of the president’s team is to carry out a more aggressive digital campaign in the new election for the presidency. Biden is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination despite concerns about his age and the approval of his administration.

At age 80, Biden is the oldest president to command the US country, followed by Ronald Reagan. The former Republican leader ended his 2nd term at the age of 77.

If the Democrat is re-elected, he will be 86 years old at the end of his second term. Republicans use the US leader’s age to reinforce the idea that Biden is unfit for office.

In addition, polls indicate that part of voters consider Biden’s age a problem. A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, conducted June 28-29, 2022, showed that 33% of respondents said they considered them too old to run for re-election, and 25% said they were “time to change”.

2024

In the Republican Party dispute, 76-year-old Donald Trump, defeated by Biden in 2020, announced his own candidacy for the presidency on January 28 of this year.

sin recognizing the defeat in 2020the Republican called Biden “the face of leftist failure and government corruption” and said that his government brought a “time of pain, anxiety and despair” to North Americans. In the assessment of the former president, it would be easier to defeat his rival in 2024then “everyone sees the bad job that was done”.

However, Trump is not the only name for Republicans. Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old former Republican governor of South Carolina, announced that she, too, will run for the party’s nomination.

In the coming months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former US Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to enter the party’s primary election race.