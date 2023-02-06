Washington.- The President of the United States, Joe Biden, joins the world in broadcasting its condolences to those affected by the devastating earthquake that has claimed the lives of more than 2,300 people. Biden has offered American help to Turkey if needed.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has declared that the European Union is also ready to support Turkey. While the Turkish disaster management authority, Yunus Sezer, has reported that more than 40 countries have offered aid Until now.

He violent earthquakewith a magnitude of 7.8, has been concentrated in the border area between Turkey and Syria and has been considered the most devastating in decades.

In Syria, nearly 800 people have lost their lives and more than 2,200 have been injured, with most of the victims in Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus. In other areas of Syria, 380 deaths and more than 1,000 wounded are reported.

The most affected Turkish cities are Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Malatya and Adana, with Gaziantep, a city of two million people, among the most affected.

there are still many missing people under rubble of the 2,800 buildings collapsed after the aftershocks and new tremors in the area.

The earthquake occurred on the active fault in the eastern Anatolian plate and its epicenter was located in Pazarcik, Kahramanmaras province, according to the Turkish emergency service Afad, while the Kandilli seismic observatory locates it in Sofalici, Gaziantep province.

