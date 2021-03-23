The Joe Biden Administration tries to tackle its first migratory crisis in the face of the massive effect of Central American migrants in collaboration with the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The US president has sent a delegation to Mexico to define a common strategy and regional cooperation plan while thousands of Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans find themselves stranded on the country’s southern and northern borders. The team, led by former ambassador Roberta Jacobson, arrives in Mexico City this Monday to meet with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tomorrow and hold a working day with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A part of the mission will move after Guatemala.

The objective of the trip, which takes place just after Biden announced his intention to visit the border, consists, as reported by the White House, in “collaborating with Mexican government officials to implement an effective and humane plan of action in the management of migration ”. Jacobson, a veteran diplomat who was Washington’s highest representative in Mexico between 2016 and 2018 and resigned due to disagreements with Donald Trump, will be accompanied by Juan González, Biden’s strongman in Latin America, Ricardo Zúñiga, the newly appointed special envoy of the Department. of State for the Northern Triangle. The US delegation also wants to hear from representatives of civil society and NGOs “to address the root causes of migration in the region and build a more hopeful future.”

That has translated, for the moment, the commitment of the new US Administration to allocate 4,000 million dollars to Central America. The amount, announced in January, is a starting point for a titanic task that includes, for example, the reconstruction of a country devastated by hurricanes Iota and Eta like Honduras, which was another spigot of the last migrant caravan.

At this time, bilateral relations between Mexico and the United States revolve around migration and the distribution of vaccines against covid-19. Biden’s arrival in the White House and promises of a turnaround in his policies encouraged a new wave of migrants in late January. The first caravan of Hondurans first encountered repression by the Guatemalan security forces and then the Mexican border. Those who manage to cross and reach the Rio Grande face expulsion to the south, even though Trump is no longer in power. Unlike his predecessor, Biden has softened some formulas to allow entry, for example on humanitarian grounds, but both the president and his Administration have not stopped sending messages – and giving signals, such as expulsions – deterrents.

The increase in flow has been dizzying in recent months. In February, more than 100,000 migrants were detained or detained. These numbers recall the crisis experienced in mid-2019, when López Obrador bowed to Trump’s demands to stop the arrival of Central Americans in the United States in the face of tariff threats from Washington. On March 19, the Mexican Government deployed new operations on the southern border “to safeguard the rights and integrity of migrant minors from different Central American nations, used by criminal networks as a transit pass to reach the north of the country.” The Ministry of the Interior also reported access restrictions “at land crossings for visitors with non-essential activities” due to the health emergency of covid-19. The Mexican authorities have identified almost 4,200 minors, accompanied and unaccompanied, so far this year “who traveled irregularly in Mexican territory and are preyed upon by human traffickers who profit from irregular migration.”

With these premises, the Governments of Mexico and the United States assure that they intend to strengthen cooperation on migration matters weeks after López Obrador and Biden addressed this challenge in a private meeting. “Tomorrow [martes]We will receive a visit from a high-level delegation from the United States at the Foreign Ministry. We will be accompanied by Roberta Jacobson, presidential special envoy for the Border, Ricardo Zúñiga, presidential special envoy for the Northern Triangle of Central America and Juan Gonzalez, director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council of. Likewise, representatives of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will participate ”, Roberto Velasco Álvarez, head of foreign relations for North America, has advanced through social networks. The director of that department has reported that “the main issue to be discussed will be cooperation for development in Central America and southern Mexico, in addition to joint efforts for safe, orderly and regular migration.”

