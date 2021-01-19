Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Pediatrician Rachel Levine. Joe Hermitt / AP

President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he will appoint 64-year-old Rachel Levine as his undersecretary of health. If confirmed by the Senate, the pediatrician will become the first openly transgender federal official. The Democrat has argued that Levine has the expertise to help Americans deal with the coronavirus pandemic “regardless of their race, religion or gender identity.” One of the purposes of the future Democratic Administration is to provide equitable aid to the population after the evident inequality in the impact of the virus on minorities.

“It is a historic election and is deeply qualified to help lead the health efforts of our Administration,” Biden said in a statement released early in the morning. Until now, Levine has served as Pennsylvania Secretary of Health and has led the fight against covid in the State from public health. One of Biden’s campaign promises was to surround himself with a team of experts who represented America’s diversity, and so far he has delivered, naming the most diverse Cabinet in history.

In 2015, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Levine a general practitioner of Pennsylvania, one of the top positions a doctor can aspire to. The Republican-controlled state Senate voted unanimously to pass it. Two years later, Wolf chose her as Secretary of Health, a position that again needed the approval of the Pennsylvania Upper House. In total they have confirmed it three times for different high-ranking positions. She also serves as a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Penn State School of Medicine.

When Levine’s name became more popular due to the pandemic, he was the victim of attacks on social media. They called her sir in interviews, they criticized the health recommendations that came from the mouth of “a guy disguised as a woman” and she was the object of cruel ridicule. “The covid-19 pandemic has brought hatred and transphobia to the limelight through relentless comments and insults directed at the Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, who is a highly qualified, valued and capable member of my Administration and transgender ”, Wolf published once.

