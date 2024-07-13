Home page politics

He has been under criticism for weeks: US President Joe Biden is now determined to campaign for votes for the 2024 US election. Doubts about Biden’s health remain.

Detroit – President Joe Biden sharply criticized the “right-wing Project 2025” at a campaign event in Michigan on Friday. With this offensive attack, the Democrat apparently wants to fend off calls within the Democratic Party for him to withdraw from the presidential election campaign. These had arisen after the debacle in the TV debate against Donald Trump and the debate about Biden’s health.

Project 2025 is a 900-page political roadmap drawn up by Trump’s allies in the run-up to a possible second term after the 2024 US election. It envisages large parts of the USgovernment and replace it with federal employees loyal to Trump’s vision. In addition, the tax law is to be fundamentally revised and abortion restrictions introduced. The project is being supported by the Heritage Foundation and supported by numerous conservative groups.

Doubts about Biden’s health ahead of 2024 US election: Democrats question possible candidate

US President Joe Biden remains undeterred in the debate about his mental fitness and campaigned for votes in the state of Michigan. Meanwhile, pressure is growing within the Democratic Party on Biden to withdraw from the race for the 2024 US election. Some party members see Biden’s health as a risk to the party’s prospects of success in the upcoming election. The opposition Republicans have increasingly focused on the question of Biden’s fitness ahead of the 2024 US election.

Biden’s first televised debate with Donald Trump, who is running for the Republicans in November’s election, went poorly. This performance led to increasing voices within the Democratic Party calling for Biden to withdraw from the race. Biden, however, remains determined and still plans to run in the US presidential election in November.

Trump’s Project 2025 becomes election campaign issue: Biden wants to spread doubts about health

When Biden took the stage, he was greeted with shouts of “Don’t give up!” and “We’re behind you!”, reported NBCNews. The president responded to speculation about his candidacy in the US election: “I’m running and we’re going to win!” Many voters at the rally supported Biden and expressed their displeasure at calls for him to step down. Within the party, Project 2025 serves as a central theme for those who are determined to keep Trump out of the White House.

In the speech, Biden tried to shift the focus to his Republican rival Donald Trump. “The American people want a president, not a dictator,” Biden said. His speech in Michigan followed a contentious debate that some party members see as fatal to his re-election chances. “Folks, Project 2025 is the greatest attack on our system of government and our personal freedom that has ever been proposed in the history of this country,” Biden told the crowd.

He added that the initiative was “led and paid for by Trump people” and was a “blueprint for a second Trump.” Biden described the project as a threat to American values ​​and warned of a “nightmare” for the country if Trump were re-elected.

US election 2024: Biden and Trump almost neck and neck in current polls

Polls for the 2024 US election show a close race between Biden and Trump. A nationwide survey by NPR/PBS News/Marist gives Biden 50 percent and Trump 48 percent. The difference is within the margin of error of 3.3 percent. In Michigan, Trump is leading according to FiveThirtyEight only 0.2 percent ahead of Biden. Biden remains confident despite pressure from his own party. “I am the candidate of the Democratic Party and the only one who Donald Trump ever beat him,” he said. “And I’ll beat him again.” (dpa/jal)