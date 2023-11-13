The Secret Service, tasked with defending Joe Biden’s niece, opened fire on three criminals

The agents of Secret Servicecharged with protecting the Grandchild of the American president Joe Biden, Naomithey opened the fire against three people who had attempted to enter one car of the Secret Service without any sign of recognition. Politico reported it, stating that the three fled in a car Red. The accident happened Sunday eveningwhen the officers were dropping off the girl in the Georgetown area of Washington.

Who is Naomi Biden, Joe’s eldest granddaughter?

Naomi Bidenclass 1993daughter of Hunter Biden, in November 2022 he married Peter Neal three years younger, wearing a dress designed by Ralph Lauren, in the armored car White House. Both lawyers work respectively at a large law firm and at the Georgetown University Law Center on national security. The day after the wedding, the Grandpa Joe he turned 80.

