US, over 100 arms shipments to Israel after October 7, but the administration has only notified two

The White House is helping Israel more than it officially says. In other words, Joe Biden kept most of the military aid shipments to Israel hidden from the US Congress after the Hamas attacks of last October 7th. To be exact: The administration has arranged more than 100 individual arms transfers to Israel, but has officially notified Congress of only two shipments made as part of the foreign arms sales process.

Sensational figures, which suggest that the White House has largely kept its military support for Israel hidden, which has been harshly attacking Gaza for months now. This was revealed not by a media liable to be defined as Trumpian, but by the much more institutional Wall Street Journal, according to which “the United States sent tens of thousands of weapons, including bombs and precision-guided munitions, to Israel after the Hamas attacks on October 7, using procedures that largely masked the extent of the administration's military support for its closest Middle Eastern ally.”

Aside from the two expeditions announced and approved by Congress, according to the WSJ, the rest of the transfers were approved using less public mechanisms available to the White House. These include tapping U.S. stockpiles, speeding up previously approved deliveries and sending weapons in smaller batches, below a dollar threshold that requires notification of Congress by the administration, according to reports from current and former U.S. officials.

The traditional US military partnership with Israel, which receives more than $3 billion in military aid each year from Washington, allowed an immediate surge in arms shipments after October 7. There are currently 600 active cases of potential military transfers or sales worth more than $23 billion between the United States and Israel. Weapons supplied by the United States since the start of the Gaza war include at least 23,000 precision-guided weapons, including Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, drones and Joint Direct Attack Munition kits, that turn unguided bombs into “smart” bombs, along with other similar weapons, U.S. officials said. Israel also received 58,000 155 mm artillery shells and ammunition for the Iron Dome air defense system.

Shipments of weapons without going through Congress are not in themselves illegal and are indeed a possibility foreseen by the power of the current administration. Yet, there is some doubt due to the enormous amount of imbalance between what was announced and what would actually have been sent. “Although the State Department has no legal obligation to notify arms transfers below the threshold, using this process to repeatedly evade Congress – as sales of this quantity suggest – would violate the spirit of the law and undermine the important oversight role of Congress,” Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, told the Wall Street Journal.

The reasons behind “hidden” mailings

Beyond the regulatory front, the news raises interesting reflections on the work of the Biden administration, which therefore appears very convinced to keep out of public view as much as possible the extent of its military support for Israel. Why? The most immediate thoughts turn to the November elections. The Americans are tired of wars and Republicans are blocking approval of aid packages for Ukraine and Israel. Biden, on the other hand, is criticized because according to the Trumpists, due to his weakness, the enemies of Israel and Ukraine would have gone on the attack. The dem president, by avoiding publicity on each mailing, tries to keep the spotlight off on military support abroad.

There is also an international aspect. Israel's action against Gaza is harshly criticized, not only from the Muslim countries of the Middle East, but also from many other countries of the so-called Global South and even from the West. China called the attacks on Gaza a “shame.” And many would like Washington to put more pressure on Netanyahu to stop or remodulate the offensive. Going through Congress every time would make it clear that for Biden the relationship with Israel is more important so far, or perhaps he hopes that with more means the offensive can be stopped before the American vote.

Last aspect: limited disclosure could also diminish the doubts of other US allies, from Ukraine to Asian ones such as Taiwan and the Philippines, which fear being overshadowed by Israel and having promised shipments canceled or postponed.