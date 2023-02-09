US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, faces “enormous problems”, including a fragile economy.

In an interview with the “PBS NewsHour” program, Biden said that China is limited in its ability to face the United States due to the need to protect international trade, and that Xi is in an unenviable position.

“Can you think of any other world leaders who would trade places with Xi Jinping? I can’t think of any,” Biden commented. “This man has huge problems,” he added.

The Democrat, who often describes the relationship between the United States and China as the most important in the world, noted that Xi “also has great potential.” However, he said that, “so far, it has an economy that is not working very well”.

Biden and Xi met last November as part of the summit of G20 countries in Bali. Since then, they have spoken by phone or video call on five occasions.