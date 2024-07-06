Biden says only he can ‘stand up to Putin’ and contain China

US President Joe Biden is confident that only he is capable of confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin and containing China. The politician also said during an interview ABCwhich will be able to preserve NATO as a single structure.

“I rule the world, I oppose Putin,” he noted.

Biden added that he had previously managed to talk on the phone with the prime ministers of Israel and Great Britain, and also paid attention to European issues. According to the US leader, only he can unite NATO countries.

Earlier, Joe Biden commented on his unsuccessful performance during the election debates with his rival, former President Donald Trump. According to the 81-year-old politician, he is the only one to blame for his failure

In addition, Joe Biden, recalling his political achievements, gave reason to think that he considers himself a black woman. The politician gave an interview to Philadelphia radio WURD.