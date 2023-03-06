The President of the United States, Joe Biden, emphasized on Sunday (5) the importance of knowing the entire history of the country, both the “good” and the “bad” sides, when participating in the event that recalled the brutal repression, 58 years ago, of a civil rights march in Selma, Alabama.

“History matters,” said the president during a speech on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where a march of hundreds of peaceful activists was violently suppressed by police on March 7, 1965.

“Bloody Sunday” was a catalyst for support for the fight for the rights of African Americans and led, a few months later, to the approval of a federal law that prohibits racial discrimination in the exercise of voting.

The protesters “forced the country to face the harsh truth,” said Biden, who accused the current Republican opposition of trying to “hide the truth” from history.

“No matter how hard some people try, we cannot simply choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know,” Biden said, as the debate over how American history is taught in schools rages. intense.

“We must learn everything. The good, the bad, the truth about who we are as a nation. And everyone should know the truth about Selma.”

Since 2020, several states with conservative governments have passed legislation to ban the teaching of “critical race theory,” an academic discipline that researches systemic racism in American society.

Florida Governor Ron de Santis, considered by many analysts the favorite to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, recently defended a ban on a high school African-American studies course, which he accused of “indoctrination.”

Biden also said the country must remain vigilant in defending voting rights, noting that the Voting Rights Act has been amended by the Supreme Court and threatened by dozens of reforms in conservative-led states.

The president, who during his political career enjoyed wide support from African-Americans, appealed to Congress to pass a major electoral reform, but the initiative was blocked by Republicans.