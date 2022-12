How did you feel about this article?

US President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic party post-election event at the Howard Theater in Washington, DC, USA, November 10, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (15) that the country has a “moral obligation” to regulate access to guns and that it should “feel guilty” for not having done so sooner.

“I am determined to ban large-capacity weapons and ammunition magazines,” the US President said in a statement, referring to a measure that the Republican Party rejects.

“We must eliminate these weapons that have no other raison d’être than to kill in large numbers. We can do this, not just for the innocent lives lost, but also for the survivors who remain hopeful,” Biden defended.

“We should feel guilty for taking so long to achieve this. We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again.”

Biden recalled that a law has already been passed that allegedly prevents potentially dangerous people from obtaining weapons and that he himself has already issued decrees on “ghost weapons”, homemade ones made with 3D printers.