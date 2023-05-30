How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden during a press conference held on Sunday (28), when he announced an agreement with Congress to raise the US debt ceiling | Photo: EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas/POOL

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, confirmed this Sunday (28) that he reached a definitive agreement with the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, to raise the country’s debt ceiling and that the text is ready to be voted. in Congress.

“The agreement represents a compromise and that means that nobody has everything they want, but that is the responsibility of governing,” said the president at a press conference in which he asked the House and Senate to approve the rule that will prevent the United States from entering. in a situation of default.

“I urge both houses to approve this agreement. We will continue to move forward in fulfilling our obligations and building the strongest economy in the world,” Biden declared at the White House.

Although not many details of the agreement are known, the Democratic president explained that it was reached after some concessions were made in the budget, but minimized its magnitude.

When asked about the risk of progressive lawmakers thinking that too many concessions were made, Biden replied, “You’ll soon see that I didn’t do that.”

The US president said he believed the Republicans negotiated “in good faith” and that he was convinced that McCarthy had enough support from his party to pass the text. “If not, I don’t think we would have closed the deal,” he said.

Through a message on social networks, Biden detailed that the agreement protects his government’s priorities and “achievements”, rejects “extreme cuts” in programs for veterans, seniors and vulnerable families; protects social security and maintains the student debt relief program for 40 million people.

Congressmen and senators will now have a few days to read the text, which will be voted first in the House, next Wednesday (31), five days before the date announced by Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, as the deadline for the US to enter in default situation.