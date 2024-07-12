US President Joe Biden said he has no reason to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin now. He said this at a press conference following the NATO summit, broadcast led C-SPAN TV channel.

“I’m not prepared to talk to him unless he changes his behavior,” the president said. At the same time, Biden expressed his readiness to talk to Putin if the Russian leader calls first. He stressed that he is thus open to any world leader who wants to talk.

Earlier at the summit, Joe Biden misspoke and called Putin the president of Ukraine, handing him the floor while introducing Volodymyr Zelensky. The US president quickly realized the mistake and joked that he intended to “defeat President Putin.”