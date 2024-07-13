Reuters: Biden says he received no intelligence on Trump assassination attempt

US President Joe Biden said he had not received information about an assassination attempt on his former leader, Republican Donald Trump, during his speech to supporters in Pennsylvania, the agency reported. Reuters.

Gunfire erupted during a speech in Pennsylvania. Trump paused his speech and grabbed his bloody ear before lying on the floor. The former head of state was covered by bodyguards and then urgently evacuated.

Earlier, Biden said that he intends to win the presidential election.

The United States presidential election will be held in November 2024. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are considered the leading candidates for the post.