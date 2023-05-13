The president of United StatesJoe Biden said this Saturday that white supremacy is the “terrorist threat” most dangerous in the country and called for stopping the political violence ahead of next year’s elections.

This is how the president expressed himself in a graduation ceremony of the Howard University, in Washington, an educational institution that has traditionally trained African-American students, including the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

His statements coincide with the investigation by the authorities into the racist motivations of the attacker who last week killed eight people in a shooting at a mall in Allen (Texas).



“White supremacism is the most dangerous terrorist threat to our national security. And I don’t say that because I’m now at a traditionally black university, but I repeat it everywhere I go,” Biden said to hundreds of students.

The president said that racism “has long torn apart” the United States and that this “is a battle that never ends.”

Biden turned his appearance at the university into a campaign rally for the 2024 presidential election, in which he aspires to be re-elected for another four years in office.

Many shootings in the United States have been linked to white supremacists.

Its main competitor, Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), also has a rally scheduled this Saturday in Iowa, The same state where the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is touring, who is expected to soon formalize his campaign to get the Republican nomination in the elections.

The Democratic president made an appeal to reject the political violence that, he considers, has been “emboldened” by Trump and the most extreme Republicans, who instigated the 2021 storming of the Capitol.

Howard University itself and other African-American schools have received bomb alerts in recent years. “Put the democracy ballot in the ballot box to reject extremism and political violence,” the president cried.

He also urged to vote to “protect the fundamental rights of women”, after several states have restricted abortion, taking advantage of the fact that the Supreme Court overturned last year the constitutional shielding of this right.

And he called for the vote to maintain free treatments for trans minors, which several states governed by Republicans are limiting, as well as to stop the censorship of books with progressive ideas promoted by the right.

Despite everything, Biden said he was optimistic about the future because today’s young people are “the most gifted, tolerant and best prepared generation in the history of the United States.”

