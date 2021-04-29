40 years ago, in his inaugural address, Republican President Ronald Reagan said one of those round phrases that mark history: “The Government is not the solution to our problem, the Government is our problem”. That January 20, 1981, Reagan held such a chair in the United States, and half the planet, that the first Democrat who returned to command in Washington after that, Bill Clinton, certified the demise of the idea of ​​a strong Administration by stating: “The era of the big government has ended ”. He said it in his speech to the Union in Congress in 1996. Twenty-five years later, a man born four years before Clinton, Joe Biden, 78, has just completed his first 100 days of presidency and has told the world that Not only is the federal government not the problem, but it is the solution, and that in times of crisis a bigger one is needed and that, to pay for it, will raise corporate taxes and higher incomes.

Biden came to the White House in a monastic aura, with credentials of moderation justified by his 50-year history in politics and the tone of his speech. But the veteran Democrat has sat in the Oval Office promoting a political revolution that hardly anyone expected. Without fanfare and without hesitation, he has overtaken Barack Obama on the left, has left the Europe of the welfare state speechless and has launched a battery of social measures of dizzying figures that evoke the New Deal of Franklin Delano Roosevelt or the Great Society of Lyndon B. Johnson. To the rescue plan already approved (1.9 billion dollars, 1.6 billion euros) is added a plan of 2.3 billion in infrastructure and the new proposal 1.8 billion for education and families (the last two, pending congressional).

The unusual debacle caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which put the United States in the face of the worst crisis since the Great Depression, served as an impetus and support for the new president to break the dominant economic paradigm of recent decades.

So much has Biden sought the parallels with Roosevelt that he even adopted a dog when he moved to the White House and named it Major, like Roosevelt’s. Although Biden’s Major, also a German Shepherd, turns out to bite. They sent him to “re-educate” after the first incident and when he returned to the official residence, he again attacked other workers.

And those are more or less the gossip that these days can be heard from the White House, because if something has also changed with respect to the era of Donald Trump, it is that, facing the gallery, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue It no longer looks like 13 Rue del Barnacle.

They do not transcend internal fights, controversial documents are not published, there are hardly any leaks. The Republican surrounded himself with more right-wing figures. anti-establishment and relatives (his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner were top advisers), as well as some reality television stars, who soon ran into more traditional profiles, such as the Chief of Staff, General John Kelly. Biden, by contrast, has built a wall of veterans from the Obama and Clinton administrations who have left little room for the spontaneity of yesteryear.

A fragile sense of calm dominates this period of intense political activity. Despite the footprint left by the assault on the Capitol on January 6, tension seems to have dropped in the public sphere. The news networks have seen their audiences collapse and Trump’s bellows, collected in the press releases he sends from Florida, have lost prominence.

Biden has reached his first 100 days in office with an approval rating of 59%, according to data published by Pew Research two weeks ago, 20 points above the 39% Trump had in his first three months, close to the 61% of Barack Obama in the same period and somewhat above 55% of George W. Bush. 18% of Republicans give him the blanket nod, which makes a big difference to Trump, and the support of voters in his own party bless him above 90%, a rate his predecessor did not even achieve. with the Republicans themselves.

The management of the pandemic is the most valued aspect, compared to the migratory challenge, where it gets the worst grade. The robust reactivation of the economy – the Federal Reserve estimates that the United States may return to pre-pandemic employment by the end of this year – has injected optimism into the country and the relaxation or removal of lockdown measures thanks to the advance of vaccination has also calmed spirits in the most reluctant territories, the conservatives.

The upheaval on social media has subsided. Biden has made controversial decisions, such as withdrawing from Afghanistan knowingly of the Taliban threat, without capital letters or exclamation points on Twitter. So far, he has maintained Trump’s limits on hosting refugees without the dressing of the Republican’s nationalist antics. And he has said that the United States would begin to pitch in with the distribution of vaccines to the rest of the world once Americans were protected without causing further fires in the international community.

Prone to gaffes, he has also had little exposure to the media. If Trump loved the melee with journalists, Biden has held only one press conference since he arrived at the White House, on the sidelines of the official visit of the prime minister of Japan, less than any of his predecessors until Clinton. In addition, it answers few questions in the poses of the day to day.

To analyst David Frum, who wrote speeches for President George W. Bush and is now editor of the magazine The Atlantic, It has been a positive measure. “By keeping a low profile, he has de-escalated the political polarization,” his Twitter account recently stated, since “people do not have strong opinions on the plans or issues, but for or against Obama or Trump.” Jonathan Alter, author of The defining moment, a book on Roosevelt’s first 100 days, says by phone: “As a journalist I would like it to be more accessible to the press, but I must admit that the strategy is working.” In general, Alter emphasizes: “You have to be a very good politician to do everything you are doing without causing big problems. Biden is not an intellectual, but he is a canny politician. “

Cunning for some and downright boring for others, many of them his rivals. The difficulties Republicans are having in turning Biden into something of a black beast like Trump was for Democrats is palpable in this interview that a conservative radio star, Dan Bongino, recently gave to Business Insider and in which he told how his job had changed. “Not only do I think that Biden has been a terrible president in the last few months, he’s just terrible for a radio show.” He added: “Biden is a disaster for the country and his ideas are outrageous, but it’s boring, it’s just boring.” Trump, who continues his life in Florida organizing fundraisers, referred to the president in a meeting with donors in early April as a sarcastic “Biden, the holy Joe Biden.”

The biden phenomenon it goes beyond the political. He has reached his political peak at the age of 78, when the world had already considered him retired. His case is reminiscent of that last peak of glory that Frank Sinatra experienced, already in his seventies, after announcing his retirement, and was able to fill a concert in London on the same day that England and Germany played a semi-final. These days, in conversations with experts and analysts of his generation, inside and outside the United States, the injection of energy that he transmits is palpable. In a pandemic year in which the world has told their generation that they are terribly old, that they are frail and close to death, one of them has arrived in the Oval Office and has launched a message of strength.

Gay Talese explained it much better in that famous portrait Sinatra has a cold: “It doesn’t feel old. It makes old men feel young. “