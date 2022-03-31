Friday, April 1, 2022
Biden says Putin may have put some advisers on ‘arrest’

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in World
Putin and Biden

Vladimir Putin, Russian president, and Joe Biden, president of the USA.

Vladimir Putin, Russian president, and Joe Biden, president of the USA.

The US president said he has no irrefutable evidence of this.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, could be “isolated” and have put some advisers under “house arrest”although he indicated that he had no irrefutable proof of this. Biden also said he was “skeptical” about Moscow’s announcements of a partial withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine.

DEVELOPING…

AFP

