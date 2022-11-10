Opposition elected 207 deputies and needs 218 to have a majority in the House; Democrats have 189 seats

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Wednesday (Nov. “prepared” to deal with Republicans elected to the House of Representatives, but said he will not compromise on some issues.

In conversation with journalists this Wednesday about the calls “midterms elections” (half-term elections, in Portuguese), which renew Congress, the US leader said he believed in the possibility of the Democratic Party retaining a majority of seats in the Lower House. He stated that the election held on Tuesday (Nov 8) was a “a good day for democracy”🇧🇷

About the prediction that a “wave” Republican would take Congress🇧🇷 Biden said that “Did not happen”🇧🇷 The US president has declared that Democrats have lost some seats in the House, but so far, the number has been lower than in past elections.

The American leader also said he believed in the possibility of his party maintaining a majority in the House. For this, it is necessary that one of the parties elects 218 deputies.

As of 10:21 pm on Wednesday (Nov 9), the Republican Party had won 207 seats in the House, compared to 183 for the Democrats. Another 44 seats are still up for grabs.

The tendency is for Republicans to be the majority in the House, according to a poll by the digital newspaper Political🇧🇷 The vehicle projects that the party has 217 representatives.

In the Senate, the situation remains unclear. As of 10:21 pm this Wednesday (Nov 9), Republicans had 48 senators, against 48 Democrats.

Biden stated that he hopes to continue cooperating with Ukraine and declared that he will not accept proposals that could “worse inflation”. Said that not “will walk away from the commitments made to address the climate crisis”🇧🇷

The US leader said he did not believe that the “Magic fever” was broken in the elections and declared that it will “break the [movimento]🇧🇷🇧🇷 Mage is a group formed by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who use the slogan “Make America Great Again” (Making America Great Again, in Portuguese)🇧🇷

According to Biden, the group is a minority in the Republican Party. “We strongly disagree with most of the [legenda]but they are decent”said the US president.

Joe Biden said he still intends to run for re-election in 2024. He stated that “no rush” to announce the candidacy. Trump is expected to announce his attempt to return to the White House on November 15🇧🇷

The US president also mentioned the “frustration” of North Americans. said understand the sentiment of the population and thesigned that the “vote clearly spoke your concerns”🇧🇷 He highlighted inflation in the country, which reached 8.2% in September🇧🇷

This report was produced by journalism intern Júlia Mano under the supervision of assistant editor Gabriel Máximo.