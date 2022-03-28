WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday his comment in Warsaw that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be removed from power reflects his own moral outrage, not a change in US policy. US government.

“I was not and am not articulating a policy change at the time. I was expressing the moral outrage I felt and I don’t apologize,” he said.

Biden said his outburst, made at the end of a speech on Ukraine in Warsaw on Saturday, had been prompted by a visit that touched him to families who were refugees from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

In his speech in the Polish capital, Biden added an unanticipated sentence, saying that Putin “cannot remain in power”. Administration officials rushed to clarify that the White House was not advocating regime change in Russia.

Biden said on Monday he was “not backing down on anything” in clarifying the remark. Asked if the remark would provoke a negative response from Putin, Biden said: “I don’t care what he thinks… He will do what he will do.”

But Biden once again suggested that Putin shouldn’t be leading Russia. If Putin “continues on the path he is on now, he will become an outcast globally and who knows what he will become in his country, in terms of support,” Biden said.

However, Biden has not ruled out meeting with Putin, saying it “depends” on what topic he wants to discuss.

Biden earlier described Putin this month as a “war criminal” for his role in the conflict that led to the deaths of many Ukrainian civilians.

He said his remarks on Saturday about Putin were aimed at the Russian public.

“The last part of the speech was for the Russian people,” Biden said. “I was communicating this not just to the Russian people, but to the whole world. Just noting the simple fact that this type of behavior is totally unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat