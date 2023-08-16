Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 4:55 pm

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, said that the country is investing in manufacturing for the US to become the world leader in the activity, which, according to him, was reneged on by the country in the past. The president spoke about how his Bidenomics program is causing an investment boom in manufacturing and clean energy.

“It’s time to manufacture American products in the United States,” said the leader in a speech on Tuesday.

According to Biden, since taking office, more than $3 billion in private investment has gone into clean energy and manufacturing. “It’s not written anywhere that the US cannot lead world manufacturing,” he said.

Biden also stated that the US job market has grown in his term: “We created more jobs in the US in two years than any president has created in four” and pointed out that wages are growing faster than inflation.