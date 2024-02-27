US President says pause will give “time to remove all hostages” from the Gaza Strip

US President Joe Biden said on Monday (26.Feb.2024) that Israel has agreed to stop attacks in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, a holy period for Muslims. According to the US chief executive, the measure is part of the truce agreement between the Israelis and Hamas, which is under negotiation. In 2024, Ramadan starts on March 10th and runs until April 8th.

“I think if we can achieve this, this temporary ceasefire, we will be able to move in a direction where we can change the dynamic [do conflito]. We won't have a 2-state solution right away, but [haverá] a process to reach a 2-state solution,” Biden said in interview to the program “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, from the channel NBC.

Before participating in the program, Biden told journalists he hoped the ceasefire agreement would be concluded by next Monday (March 4). Already on the stage of the attraction, she stated that the truce during Ramadan would serve to remove the hostages in the Gaza Strip.

“Ramadan is approaching and there has been an agreement among the Israelis that they will not carry out any activities during the date, to give us time to evacuate all the hostages”, he declared.

Negotiations to establish an agreement to stop attacks in Gaza and release hostages and prisoners have resumed between representatives from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and Hamas. The agreement establishes the release of 40 Israeli hostages and a temporary pause of around 6 weeks in attacks in Gaza.

On Saturday (Feb 24), an Israeli delegation went to Paris to discuss the proposal, but had no official statement on what was decided. Despite this, according to Israeli media, the talks made progress and Israel will send a delegation to Qatar for the discussions.

Read more: