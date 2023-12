US President Joe Biden during a Hanukkah ceremony at the White House on Monday (11) | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chip Somodevilla

Joe Biden, president of the United States, Israel's main military ally, criticized the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that the Jewish State is losing international support for carrying out what he called “indiscriminate bombings” in the Gaza Strip.

According to information from the Times of Israel newspaper, during a campaign fundraising event in Washington, Biden said that the current government is “the most conservative in Israel's history” and “does not want a two-state solution” in the region, as measured by defended by the United States.

“Netanyahu is a good friend, but I believe he needs to change,” Biden said.

What you understand is that Israel's security can be supported by the United States. But right now, there is more than just the United States. They have the European Union, Europe, most of the world supporting them. But they are starting to lose that support with the indiscriminate bombings that are taking place,” said the American president.

The Israeli government has not yet commented on Biden's statements. The president of the United States has been emphasizing that Israel needs to preserve civilian lives in its offensive in Gaza, but he himself questioned at the end of October the death toll released by the enclave's Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas.