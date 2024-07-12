Friday, July 12, 2024, 8:19 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The US president has once again raised hopes for an early end to the armed conflict in Gaza. “It is time to end this war,” said Joe Biden in a message in which he assured that Israel and Hamas have already agreed on a “framework” aimed at declaring a ceasefire, although there are still points of disagreement. Hebrew sources suggest that the agreement could be reached in two or three weeks if these discrepancies, which are “major”, are overcome.

What is confirmed is the intense shuffling of papers between the delegations. The Islamist coalition is ready to establish an independent Palestinian government to govern Gaza and the West Bank after the war. According to its offer, it should be a government of “technocrats” elected by the Palestinians themselves and would serve as a bridge to elections. “We have proposed that a non-partisan national government should govern Gaza and the West Bank,” the coalition said in a statement, convinced that “the administration of Gaza after the war is an internal Palestinian matter without any external interference, and we will not discuss the day after the war in Gaza with any external party.”

The Islamists have also indicated that they are ready to negotiate the handover of hostages provided that Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet signs a commitment that it will not resume the war once they are freed. Ahmed Abdul-Hadi, head of Hamas’ political office in Lebanon, explained to the AP agency that his coalition is “flexible” but will not run the risk that Netanyahu “could stop the negotiations and thus resume the aggression.”

Negotiating teams have been travelling this week between Israel, Doha and Cairo, the three main venues for negotiations, where they have held talks with Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators, who have set up a sort of permanent delegation there. Hamas could give a response by the end of this month.

However, there are two major stumbling blocks in the way. The first is Netanyahu’s refusal to establish a permanent ceasefire. His proposal is to leave the door open for the army to continue its military operations against Hamas militants outside of an agreement. Biden, on that point, suggested on Friday that the end of the war would not mean “stopping the pursuit” of radical Islamists and their leader in the Strip, Yahya Sinwar. However, he has not explained how the two actions would be compatible.

But there is a second problem. The Israeli prime minister warned on Thursday evening that he wants a security mechanism to prevent Hamas militants from ever returning to northern Gaza. The Walla news website claims that Netanyahu made this demand known to the negotiators and they replied that it was not feasible. Hebrew sources claim that this demand could “paralyse the talks for weeks” when they now believe that an agreement is “possible” in just a fortnight. The mediators reproach the Israeli prime minister for not having been included in the May proposal sponsored by the American president and around which all negotiations were based.

Government sources quoted by The Times of Israel expressed surprise at this demand, saying that the Israeli security service and the army are prepared to prevent the “return of terrorists” to northern Gaza. While some hypotheses speculate that the prime minister was thus trying to ensure that Hamas would not be able to influence the new Gaza government with the presence of armed cells in the future, the same sources cited by the Tel Aviv newspaper suggest that Netanyahu would want to delay a ceasefire agreement for political reasons. In reality, so that his partners would not let him down and lose the government.

Biden is more optimistic. In his opinion, the “framework” agreement, based on the peace plan announced a few weeks ago by the American president himself, is on the way to becoming real progress. Qatar and Egypt are cautious. “Six weeks ago I laid out a comprehensive framework on how to achieve a ceasefire and bring the hostages home. There is still work to be done and these are complex issues, but that framework has already been agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas. My team is making progress and I am determined to achieve it,” Biden announced on the social network.

His proposal contains three phases. The first would see a six-week truce to free the women, elderly, wounded and sick who are still being held captive by the militants. In return, Israel would allow civilians to return to their homes in Gaza and increase humanitarian aid. The second phase would focus on a permanent ceasefire and the third on rebuilding the Strip, now a scorched expanse of land.