Biden at a campaign event on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina. | Photo: EFE/EPA/STAN GILLILAND

The President of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, denied this Friday (28) that he will give up his re-election campaign and said that he still intends to defeat Republican Donald Trump in the November 5 election.

Biden’s continuation as the party’s candidate was questioned by Democratic leaders after the 81-year-old president’s poor performance in Thursday’s (27) debate against Trump on CNN.

“I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious,” Biden said at a campaign event this Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I don’t walk as well as I used to, I don’t speak as well as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to,” said the Democrat, according to information from Reuters.

“[Mas] I wouldn’t be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this work. The risks [de uma vitória de Trump] are very high,” Biden said.

Supporters chanted “four more years” during the event, a common slogan used to show support for candidates seeking re-election in the United States.

In Thursday’s debate, with a low voice, stuttering and showing signs of disorientation at times, Biden raised concerns among many party members.