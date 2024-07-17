Joe Biden says he would consider dropping out of the presidential race due to a medical condition.[Lo haría] “If a doctor told me that I have this or that problem…” the US president said in an interview that will be broadcast on Wednesday night in the United States. Biden has returned to the campaign trail in Nevada, one of the swing states that he needs to win to stay in the White House. This afternoon he will have an event with Unidos, one of the largest Latino organizations in the country.

Speaking to Black Entertainment Television’s Ed Gordon, Biden insists he made a “serious mistake” in the June 27 debate. That disastrous performance has raised the profile of the president’s campaign, who has increased the number of interviews and even held his first long press conference in more than 18 months to prove his abilities. Speaking to ABC, the president said he would only leave office if God asked him to.

The 81-year-old president admits to BET that he entered the presidential race in 2020 as a “transitional candidate” for the Democratic Party, but that the context of the country has changed. “I thought I would be able to move on and hand this off to someone else, but I didn’t anticipate the situation in the country being so divided. Frankly, I think the only thing that comes with age is a little more wisdom and I’ve shown that I know how to get things done,” Biden says in an excerpt from the interview released this morning.

Biden says he is in good physical shape. This claim is supported by his personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who said last February that the octogenarian politician is a “healthy, active and robust man who is in good shape to carry out his responsibilities in the presidency.”

Democrats are sticking to their plan to nominate Biden in an unusual telematic process to be held on August 7. This is ahead of the date of the convention, which is scheduled for August 19 in Chicago. The telematic nomination was originally a response to a request from the Ohio legislature, controlled by Republicans, which set the deadline for registering candidates on the ballot for early next month. But the telematic nomination has taken on a new meaning after Biden’s poor performance in Atlanta. Twenty congressmen from his party have asked him to abandon the campaign.

Adam Schiff, an influential congressman seeking a Senate seat in November, became the latest voice among Democrats calling for Biden to step aside. In a statement, Schiff said it was time to “pass the torch” and thus ensure his legacy in history.

“A second Trump presidency could undermine the foundations of our democracy, and I am seriously concerned that the president could beat Trump in November,” said Schiff, a veteran California lawmaker who is the favorite to fill the seat vacated by Dianne Feinstein when she died.