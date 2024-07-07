Washington DC, United States.– President Joe Biden said he will not undergo a cognitive medical evaluation and that his mental abilities are tested daily as President of the United States.

During Biden’s highly anticipated interview with ABC, the Democrat repeatedly refused to take a cognitive test.

“Nobody said I had to do it,” he said, adding that his daily work is a test of mental faculties.

“I have to take a cognitive test every day when dealing with world leaders, including facing Putin,” he said.

The interview is the first in a week following his disastrous performance in the debate against Donald Trump.

The president was expected to dispel doubts about his health and whether he was able to continue his re-election campaign.

US President Joe Biden blamed exhaustion and a cold for his poor performance during the first presidential debate, saying it was a bout of illness and not a more serious physical condition.

“It was a bad episode. There’s no indication that it was a very serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparation. I had a bad night,” Biden said, according to an excerpt from an interview with ABC this afternoon, his first since Thursday’s debate.

“I was sick. I felt terrible. In fact, the doctors that were with me tested me for Covid-19. We were trying to figure out what was wrong. I got tested to see if I had something or not, a virus. And I didn’t have anything. I just had a really bad cold.”

In the interview, ABC reporter George Stephanopoulos reminded Biden that former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the debate that she was concerned that Biden’s poor performance was connected to a more serious decision.