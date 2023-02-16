US President Joe Biden said Thursday in his first public statement since the shooting down of the “spy” balloonand the three unidentified flying objects, which will not hesitate to shoot down any aerial object that threatens national security.

“If any object poses a threat to the security of the American people, I will shoot it down,” Biden warned days after ordering the downing of a Chinese balloon and three other unidentified flying objects.

The American president also mentioned that He is scheduled to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, about the “spy” balloon that he ordered to be shot down on February 4, but he announced that he will not apologize for shooting it down.

“I look forward to speaking with President Xi and I want to get to the bottom of this matter. But I am not going to apologize. for bringing down that balloon,” said the president in an appearance before the press at the White House.

Biden also warned that will not hesitate to shoot down any flying object that poses a threat to the American people.

The Chinese “spy” balloon was located in late January in US airspace and was shot down over Atlantic waters on February 4. He had been flying over various areas of the country for days, such as the state of Montana (northwest), where one of the three existing nuclear missile silo fields in the United States is located.

For its part, the Chinese government has assured that the balloon entered US airspace by mistakenly deviating of its trajectory and affirms that it was used for meteorological purposes, not espionage.

The US president’s message was broadcast by national media and disseminated on social networks.

In addition to the “spy” balloon, the United States has shot down three other flying objects in its territory and Canada in the last week, the origin of which is being investigated by US and Canadian authorities.

Biden said that these latest flying objects do not appear to have any link to the Chinese “spy” balloon and that, in fact, US intelligence believes they were “probably balloons linked to private companiesrecreational or research institutions” that are engaged in studying weather phenomena or doing other scientific research.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command clarified that the new findings have no relation to the Chinese spy balloon.

The president added that there has not been an increase in flying objects in US airspace. and attributed the recent demolition of these objects to some changes in the frequency of the radars made by the Armed Forces after detecting the Chinese “spy” balloon.

To address this situation, Biden has said that his National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, is developing some new rules on detection of flying objects to incorporate them into the national defense strategy.

After years of tensions with the government of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), Biden and Xi met for the first time as presidents last year at the G20 in Bali in an iattempt to reduce tensions and prevent rivalry between the two powers led to an open conflict.

However, the discovery of the “spy balloons” has revived tensions and even caused Secretary of State Antony Blinken to suspend a trip to China.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE

TIME