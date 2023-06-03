Biden says he will sign the bill on the US debt ceiling this Saturday

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The risk of a financial crisis came to an end after the approval of Biden’s agreement with Republicans.
President Joe Biden said he will sign into law on Saturday authorizing raising the US debt limit, removing the “catastrophic” threat of a default for the world’s largest economy.
“I’m going to sign tomorrow,” Biden said in an address to the nation from the Oval Office. Without the bill, the United States was expected to default on its commitments on Monday and “nothing would have been more catastrophic,” he added.
(Developing)
AFP
