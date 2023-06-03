Saturday, June 3, 2023
Biden says he will sign the bill on the US debt ceiling this Saturday

June 3, 2023
Biden says he will sign the bill on the US debt ceiling this Saturday


The US avoids default after the approval of the agreement in CongressThe US Senate voted Thursday to suspend the federal borrowing limit, removing the threat of a disastrous default just four days before the deadline set by the Treasury Department.

The risk of a financial crisis came to an end after the approval of Biden’s agreement with Republicans.

President Joe Biden said he will sign into law on Saturday authorizing raising the US debt limit, removing the “catastrophic” threat of a default for the world’s largest economy.

“I’m going to sign tomorrow,” Biden said in an address to the nation from the Oval Office. Without the bill, the United States was expected to default on its commitments on Monday and “nothing would have been more catastrophic,” he added.

(Developing)

AFP

