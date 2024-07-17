US President Joe Biden has said he will reconsider his presidential bid if a doctor diagnoses him with an illness amid rising domestic tensions that will cause him to abandon his re-election bid.

“If I had a medical condition, if doctors came to me and said, ‘You have this problem, that problem,'” she said in response to a question from journalist Ed Gordon during an interview with BET News previewed Wednesday by the American media and which will be broadcast in full tonight.

Biden has acknowledged that he did not expect his candidacy to cause “so much division.” “I think I have shown that I know how to get things done for the country,” he stressed, adding that there is still much to do and that, despite everything, he refuses to abandon his mission. During a call with House Democrats on Saturday, Biden engaged in a tense exchange of rebukes with Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, who told him that voters are concerned about his health, CNN sources said. Earlier Wednesday, influential California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff publicly called on Biden to withdraw his candidacy after his failure in last month’s debate against his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, and amid criticism over his health. Despite the fact that 20 congressmen have already spoken out against Biden, the Democratic National Committee plans to nominate its official candidate during the first week of August, Politico reported on Wednesday. Criticism of Biden has intensified over the past two weeks after he confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the NATO summit in Washington, and Kamala Harris with Donald Trump during a press conference. The White House medical team, led by Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in February that Biden “is a healthy, active and strong 81-year-old man who remains fit to successfully discharge the duties of the Presidency, including those of head of government, head of state and commander in chief.”

