The US PresidentJoe Biden, He said this Friday in a long-awaited interview after last week’s presidential debate that the only possibility of dropping out of the presidential race will it be that “the Lord Almighty” asks him for it?

“If the Lord Almighty told me to drop out of the election race, I would drop out of the race, but The Almighty is not going to come down,” Biden said after being questioned about the journalist George Stephanopoulos In an interview broadcast by the ABCwhich raised a lot of expectations because it was the first after the debacle of last week’s electoral debate.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:EFE

Biden’s (81 years old) response came after Stephanopoulos questioned him about how he would react if the leader of the majority of the US Senate, Chuck Schumer (73), and the leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (84 years old), expressed their concerns about the loss of power.

Biden stands firm

The president, who would be over 85 years old in the White House if re-elected, said: “I don’t think there is anyone more qualified than me. to be president and win this election race.”

Biden, who has been in the eye of the storm since his performance in the first presidential debate on June 27, in which The president hesitated and did not connect his sentences coherently, He also refused during the interview an independent medical evaluation for show voters that you are in good physical condition to continue his mandate.

“I have a cognitive test every day (…) Every day I have proof in everything I do,” Biden responded, adding that his personal doctors would not hesitate to tell him if something were wrong with your health.

In the debate against the former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) Biden was seen hesitant and unable both of finish some sentences as to refute the lies of the former Republican president, generating a wave of criticism within and outside his party from those who question If the president is qualified for re-election.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event on April 2, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

It was not “something serious”

This interview for the ABC experts They analyzed it as an opportunity for the campaign of Biden to prove he’s in good shape and that, indeed, on the day of the debate It was just a bad night for the president.

In his conversation with Stephanopoulos Biden also He took the blame for his bad debate with Trump and noted that it was not a reflection of “something serious” happening to him.

“It was exclusively my faultnot from anyone else. It was a bad episode, nothing serious. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instinct,” he said.

Asked if he saw his speech afterwards, the president said he did not remember: “I don’t think so”.

Crisis in the campaign

According to influential Democratic sources consulted by ABC News After watching the interview, Biden’s best performance in that face-to-face does not change the internal crisis of the party and the fact that Trump has everything to win If the polls continue to favor him and the issue of mental capacity of the president becomes central.

Some members of his party and major donors to the Democratic Party have even openly called for Biden to withdraw from the race.

Virginia Democratic Senator Mark R. Warner, for example, is trying to rally a group of senators from his party to pressure the president to abandon his presidential candidacy.

While Netflix co-founder and one of its largest donors, Reed Hastings, called on the president to step aside to “allow a vigorous Democratic leader to defeat Trump.”

