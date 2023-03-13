Two financial institutions closed within a span of 3 days; US president speaks of “mess”

The president of U.S, Joe Bidensaid he will hold those responsible for the failure of US banks accountable SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) It is Signature Bank. The two financial institutions closed within a span of 3 days.

“I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen supervision and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again.,” Biden said in announcement released by White House on Sunday (12.Mar.2023).

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation at California announced on Friday (10.Mar) the closure of SVB, the 16th largest financial institution in the country. Here’s the announcement of the decision (58 KB, in English).

This is the biggest bank failure since the Washington Mutualin 2008, and the 2nd largest of U.S. The problems at SVB worsened after the increase in interest rates in the US hurt the collection of startups, the bank’s main customers. As a result, a large increase in the number of withdrawals caused a deficit in the company’s capital.

The interest rate in the US is in the range between 4.50% and 4.75%. The Fed’s Board of Directors (Federal Reservethe Central Bank of the United States) will meet this Monday (13.Mar.2023), at 12:30 pm (Brasília time), in Washington DC, behind closed doors.

The meeting will serve to determine and review the advance and discount rates to be charged by banks linked to the US monetary authority. Here’s the full of the press release (169 KB, in English).

Read more about the SBV collapse and its aftermath:

On Sunday (Feb 12), theUS regulators announced the closing of Signature Bank. Headquartered in New York, the bank is one of the most important in the cryptocurrency market.

O Fedthe US Treasury and the FCDI (US Federal Credit Assurance Corporation) jointly issued a statement to address the issue. Here’s the fullin English (76 KB).

The 3 institutions equated the case with the bankruptcy of SVB. The note mentioned that the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States (a position equivalent to that of Minister of Finance in Brazil), Janet Yellen, approved measures to protect SVB clients. As of Monday (13.Mar), all bank depositors will receive their money back.

The statement also cited the creation of a new term finance program for US bankswhich will serve to ensure the payment capacity of financial institutions to their depositors.

“I’m satisfied for him [Fed, Tesouro dos EUA e FCDI] arrived at an immediate solution that protects American workers and small businesses and keeps our financial system safe. The solution also ensures that taxpayers’ money is not put at risk.”, declared Biden.

“The American people and American businesses can be assured that their bank deposits will be available when they need them.”