By Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt

KNOCK, Ireland (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he had decided to run for a second term and would formally announce his re-election campaign “relatively soon”.

“We will announce it relatively soon. But the trip here has only reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done,” Biden told reporters at the end of an emotional trip to Ireland. “I told you my plan is to run again.”

Biden has long said he intends to run for re-election, but the absence of a formal announcement has sometimes made his supporters nervous, unsure that the 80-year-old Democrat, one of the world’s oldest leaders, would actually commit to another four-term term. years.

However, behind the scenes, aides and close allies have already begun to implement steps to build campaign infrastructure and a fundraising apparatus ahead of a 2024 bid, which could be a repeat of the 2020 race with the former president. Republican Donald Trump, who has already launched his campaign.

Biden’s expected speech is to “finish the job” after a first term that included several legislative victories, including billions of dollars in federal funds to face the Covid-19 pandemic and for new infrastructure projects.

But Biden’s age makes his candidacy for reelection a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party, which faces a difficult electoral map to occupy the Senate in 2024 and is now in a minority in the House of Representatives. Biden’s approval ratings are stuck at 40%; he would be 86 at the end of a forthcoming second term, nine years older than the average male life expectancy in the United States.

Doctors declared Biden, who does not drink alcohol and works out five times a week, “fit for duty” after tests in February. The White House says his track record shows he is mentally sharp enough for the rigors of the job.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Knock, Ireland and Trevor Hunnicutt in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware)