North American met with the Japanese prime minister; leaders say they want to fight “China’s coercive behavior”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, met this Monday (23.May.2022) to discuss cooperation between the 2 countries. After the meeting, the US leader said he was willing to use force to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack from China.

“This is the commitment we made”, he said, quoted by Reuters. “We [EUA] We agree with the one-China policy. We adhere to it and all intended agreements made thereafter. But the idea that [Taiwan] can be taken by force, just taken by force, it’s just not appropriate.”

In communiquéthe White House said leaders discussed “bilateral, regional and global issues”. They made a commitment to “address security challenges, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and China’s increasingly coercive behavior that contravenes international law”.

According to the US government, “a strong US-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”. Biden and Kishida”agreed to deepen cooperation in areas such as emerging technologies, supply chain security and clean energy”.

Before meeting with the Japanese premier, Biden met with Emperor Naruhito. As per the White House, the US president saluted him on behalf of Americans and highlighted the strength of the US-Japan relationship.

ASIA

Biden landed in South Korea on Friday (May 20). It is the American’s first visit to Asia since taking office in January 2021. On Saturday, the US president will meet with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol.

Biden said he would defend South Korea’s territorial integrity and said that the trip showed the “readiness to face all threats together” – at a time when the North Korea considering carrying out an intercontinental or nuclear missile test during the president’s appointments in Asia, according to the Associated Press.

Biden will stay in Japan until Tuesday (May 24), when he will participate in a summit of leaders of the square –informal group formed by Australia, India, Japan and the USA to address Indo-Pacific issues.