“We’ll announce it fairly soon. But the trip here made me more optimistic about what can be done,” Biden told reporters, at the end of his trip to Ireland. “I told you my plan is to run for a second term,” according to Reuters.

Biden has long said he intends to run for re-election, but the lack of an official announcement has at times worried his supporters as they are unsure whether the 80-year-old Democratic president, one of the world’s oldest leaders, can run for another term. for four years.

But behind the scenes, Biden’s close aides and allies have already begun taking the necessary steps to establish a campaign infrastructure and fundraising system ahead of the 2024 election, which could be a repeat of the 2020 election in the face of former Republican President Donald Trump, who has already launched his campaign.

The expected announcement from Biden was to “conclude his career” after his first term, which witnessed several legislative victories, including billions of dollars in federal funds to confront the Covid-19 pandemic and others for new infrastructure.

But Biden’s age makes his re-election bid an unprecedented and risky gamble for the Democratic Party.

He will be 86 years old at the end of his potential second term, nine years older than the average life expectancy of a male in the United States.

After an examination in February, doctors declared Biden, who does not drink alcohol and exercises five times a week, to be “fit for duty.”

The White House says his record shows he is mentally strong enough to handle the demands of the job.