US President Joe Biden said he would support a federal fund to help women pay for the abortion procedure. Biden also said he agrees with companies that help their employees pay for reproductive care.

In an interview with NowThis News, Biden was asked whether he supported government funding to pay for methods of terminating a pregnancy, an initiative taken by some private companies. In response, he said to agree “absolutely”, and which, moreover, publicly encouraged the institutions “as president of the USA” saying: “This is what they should be doing”.

“I ask you to do this because there are so many, and imagine the women who need this kind of assistance but don’t have any money to be able to do it. […] What will they do? They don’t have a choice.” stated. Biden’s interview will be published in full on Sunday (Oct 23, 2022).

The president’s remarks reaffirm his stance against the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funds from funding abortions. In July, after the US Supreme Court dismissed the procedure as a constitutional right, Biden signed an executive order to protect the right to access reproductive health.

With the overthrow of the jurisprudence that ensured the right, women who wish to legally terminate a pregnancy must travel to states that allow abortion. With that, companies like Netflix and Apple announced that they would provide financial aid to employees who wanted to abort.

ROE VS.WADE

Roe vs. Wade was one of the most iconic Supreme Court cases in the last 50 years. Under the argument of the constitutional right to privacy, it allowed women in the United States the possibility of terminating a pregnancy until the 24th week of pregnancy.

In 1973, at the age of 22, Norma McCorvey – who later came to be known under the pseudonym Jane Roe – sought a clandestine clinic in Texas to terminate her third pregnancy. She no longer had custody of her first 2 children because she did not have a steady job, was a drug user and was homeless.

The options, however, were limited: Texas only allowed abortion if there was a risk to the life of the pregnant woman, which was not the case.

Roe found attorneys Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, who were looking for a woman willing to sue Texan laws restricting access to abortion. Roe’s case was used strategically by lawyers, who had long disagreed with the treatment of reproductive rights in Texas. When she arrived at the Supreme Court, there was an understanding in favor of terminating the pregnancy by 7 votes to 2.