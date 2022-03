The president claimed that he only expressed a “personal” opinion and that there will be no changes in US foreign policy on Russia.| Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he did not advocate regime change in Russia and explained that his reference to Vladimir Putin’s departure from power expressed “moral outrage” over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I was expressing the moral outrage I felt. It was not articulating a change in policy” on Russia, Biden pointed out at a White House event, when presenting his budget proposal, a day after returning from a European trip where he met with Ukrainian refugees.

Biden denied that he was “backing off” and stressed that he was “only” expressing his “personal” opinion on the matter.

“In the last part of my speech, I was talking to the Russian people. I was communicating this, not only to the Russian people, but also to the rest of the world. I was emphasizing a simple fact, that this type of behavior is totally unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. And that the way to deal with it is to strengthen and keep NATO completely united and help Ukraine where we can”, he argued.

On Saturday, in a speech in Warsaw, Poland, Biden commented that Putin could not “stay in power”, a statement that generated controversy. The phrase was not in the text prepared for the president by aides, and the White House made it clear that Biden had not announced a change in US foreign policy.