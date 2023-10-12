Israel did not confirm information released by the US president; extremist group denied

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Wednesday (October 11, 2023) that he had seen images of Israeli children beheaded by Hamas during a speech to leaders of the Jewish community at the White House. He was accompanied by the US 2nd Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish.

“I never thought I would see, and confirm, photos of terrorists beheading children”, said the American president. He provided no evidence to corroborate the statements.

Watch the video (in English):

🚨 Biden has just acknowledged that he’s seen videos of Israeli babies that were beheaded by Hamas in Israel pic.twitter.com/N2oDV0DKoa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2023

The crime reportedly took place during a Hamas offensive in the Kfar Aza region, an agricultural community in the southern part of Israel, over the weekend. Tal Heinrich, spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told the portal LBC that the information comes from soldiers who were in the region. However, the Israeli government said it cannot confirm the information at this time.

Ezzat al-Rishiq, head of Hamas’ intelligence department, said the accusations were baseless and an attempt to incite reactions against “legitimate struggle of your people”.

