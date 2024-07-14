US President Joe Biden on Sunday called the shooting of his Republican rival Donald Trump an “attempted assassination” and promised to review security measures for the candidate and the Republican convention that begins on Monday. In remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Biden asked Americans not to speculate about the motives of the shooter, who was shot dead on a rooftop near the campaign rally where Trump suffered a wound caused by one of the bullets, which tore off his right ear.

“The investigation is in its early stages. We have no information about the shooter’s motives. We know who he is. I ask everyone not to speculate about his motives and affiliations,” said the US president, who promised all necessary resources for the investigation. “The first thing I want to do is to ensure that Trump, as a former president and the Republican Party nominee, already receives a heightened level of security,” Biden stressed. Formally, Trump is not yet the Republican nominee, which normally results in increased security from the Secret Service, although as a former president he would already be entitled to protection from that body. However, his nomination is certain.

Biden said he has asked Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and runs through Thursday. As a third measure, the US president requested the creation of an independent task force to investigate what happened at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Biden also said he will speak to the nation in more detail later on Sunday night. The already tumultuous US election campaign has just reached an unprecedented level of tension with this assassination attempt.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of a nearby town, fired multiple shots at Trump with an AR-15-style assault rifle from a nearby rooftop outside the perimeter of Saturday’s rally, which was attended by thousands of people. In addition to wounding Trump, who was escorted off the stage by a group of Secret Service agents, the gunman killed one member of the audience and seriously wounded two others. Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers, but television commentators criticized the failure to consider the rooftop to prevent anyone from gaining access to a vantage point that would have provided a clear shot at the stage.

Trump team confirms heightened security at Republican convention

Trump’s campaign confirmed Sunday that the Republican convention will go ahead as planned, albeit with heightened security measures. In a memo to staff, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, campaign managers for the former president, said the Republican National Convention, which will formalize Trump’s nomination, will go ahead, although security measures will be increased at the venue.

Both told staffers to stay away from campaign offices in Washington and Palm Beach, Florida, out of an abundance of caution “while the locations are assessed and new security measures are implemented.” “We also ask that you recognize the political polarization of this close election. If something seems amiss, report it immediately to your supervisors or your location’s security team,” Wiles and LaCivita wrote.

Both men said they were “horrified” by the attack on Trump. “We fervently hope that this horrific act will bring our team, and indeed the nation, together in unity. We must renew our commitment to the security and peace of our country,” they added.