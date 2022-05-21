There was no response from the US government, according to US President

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday (May 21, 2022) that he offered North Korea vaccines against covid-19, but he did not have “answer”. Biden is in Seoul, South Korea, and spoke about the matter alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

“We offer vaccines, not only to North Korea but also to China, and we are prepared to do so immediately.” he said. “We had no response”added the US president.

The country had already refused other vaccine offers, such as that of the Covax Facility, an international alliance led by the WHO (World Health Organization) to facilitate the manufacture and distribution of immunizations. According to the state news agency KCNA, North Korea reached 2.24 million cases of fever on Friday (20.May). One lockdown national is in effect.

Biden visits South Korea this Saturday (May 21) and goes to Japan on Sunday (May 22).