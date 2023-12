The American president made the comment during a meeting with campaign donors: “We cannot let him [Trump] win” | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Tuesday (5) that he might not run for re-election in 2024 if his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021), was not trying to return to the White House.

According to information from CNN, Biden made the comment during a meeting with campaign donors in the Boston area. Trump, defeated by the Democrat in the 2020 election, leads the polls to be the Republican Party’s candidate again next year.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I would be running,” Biden said. “We can’t let him win,” said the American president, who claimed that Trump would be an authoritarian president if he returned to the White House.

“Trump isn’t even hiding the game anymore. He is telling us what he is going to do. He doesn’t hide it,” Biden said.

The Democrat announced in April that he will seek re-election, but his candidacy arouses distrust among the American electorate and even within his party.

A survey commissioned by Reuters from the Ipsos institute showed in September that 77% of the general population and 65% of Democrats consider Biden too old to be president. Only 39% of Americans believe he is in a suitable mental state for the role.

Biden, who turned 81 in November, is already the oldest president in the history of the United States and will be 86 at the end of his second term if re-elected.