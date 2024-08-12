US President Joe Biden said he has decided to withdraw from the race to avoid creating “distractions” in what he described as a crucial election for the future of the United States.

In his first interview since dropping out of the race for re-election, Biden told the television network CBS who feared that if he remained in the race, attention would focus on criticism of his candidacy.

“Many of my colleagues in the Senate and the House believed that I would harm the campaign, and I feared that if I continued, that would be the central issue,” said the American president in the interview, broadcast this Sunday (11).

The 81-year-old Democratic Party politician stressed that when he decided to run for president in 2020 to face then-President Donald Trump, he saw himself as a “transitional” leader.

He said he viewed the November election as vitally important to U.S. democracy and that while he was “honored” to be president, he had an “obligation to do what’s best for the country.”

“We are at a defining moment in history. The decisions we make in the next three or four years will determine what the next six decades will look like,” he said.

On July 21, following a political firestorm sparked by his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate with Trump, Biden announced that he had dropped out of the race and thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last Tuesday (6), she was officially announced as the Democratic candidate for president, and chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for vice president.