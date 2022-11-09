In his first statement after the midterm elections, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured that he was “prepared” to work with the Republican opposition. Similarly, he said that these elections were “a good day for democracy.”

Earlier, the former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) admitted this Wednesday that the results of his party in the mid-term elections have been “somewhat disappointing” as the red wave in Congress that the conservatives did not produce and some polls predicted.

The US Republicans anticipated a great “red wave” in the mid-term elections that would return power to them in Congress, but their mitigated advantage in both chambers has deflated expectations and called into question both their strength and that of Trump.

That tsunami, according to Texas Senator Ted Cruz and some polls, finally remained a slight wave.

According to the latest media projections, the future majority in the Senate will be decided in three key states, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, where the results of the mid-term elections on Tuesday will take time to be known, and even prolong the uncertainty until December.

At the moment, according to the projections of the CNN network, the Democrats have taken control of 48 of the 100 seats in the upper house of the country, compared to 49 for the Republicans, with which only Arizona would remain, Nevada and Georgia to be elucidated.

Even so, there are still media such as The New York Times or The Washington Post that give a tie in the Senate, with 48 seats for progressives and 48 for conservatives, because they have not yet finished their estimates for Alaska, where CNN has projected a win here for Republicans.

Regarding the Lower House, with 435 seats at stake and the vote count still underway, the projections put the Republicans ahead: CNN grants 203 seats and 187 to the Democrats, while The New York Times estimates 204 seats for the first and 176 for the latter, and The Washington Post gives 199 for conservatives and 175 for progressives.

*With information from EFE and AFP