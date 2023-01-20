Classified files on the Obama-Biden administration (2009-2017) were found in the president’s office in Delaware

US President Joe Biden said he had no regrets over his handling of classified government documents found in his personal office. Lawyers for the president have already reported finding 3 batches of confidential documents from the Obama-Biden administration (2009-2017) at his residence in Wilmington, a city in the state of Delaware.

“We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place. We immediately deliver [os papéis] the National Archives and Records Administration and the Department of Justice. We are cooperating fully and look forward to resolving this matter quickly.”, he responded the president to a journalist on Thursday (19.jan.2023).

“I think you’ll see there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers told me to do. It is exactly what we are doing”completed.

On January 14, Biden’s special adviser, Richard Sauber, confirmed that a 3rd batch of classified documents was found at the President’s Wilmington home.

According to Sauber, 6 pages of classified files were found during a search of the US president’s private library. Previously, the White House had reported that only one page had been found at the site.

The advisor said the search of Biden’s library was conducted by personal lawyers for the president, who do not have security clearances. When they found the 1st page of a confidential document, they stopped the search. The other pages were found by Sauber, which has permission to handle this type of file.

Biden’s special adviser then handed over the 6 pages to US Department of Justice officials who were at the residence during investigations.

According to the news channel NBC News, the 1st batch of documents found was handed over to the US authorities on January 11 and the 2nd, the following day. These documents were found in the garage of the US president’s home in Delaware.

THE United States law prohibits government files from being concealed, destroyed and kept at private addresses. According to the norm, all the “memos, letters, notes, e-mails, faxes, and other written communications relating to the official duties of a president while in office”.

Before defeating former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Biden had been US Vice President for 8 years under Barack Obama.