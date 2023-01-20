US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (19) that he does not regret how he handled confidential documents, just over a week after the Justice Department appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the situation.

“I don’t think they’re going to find anything, I don’t regret it, I’m following what the lawyers want me to do,” the president told reporters during a visit to California, adding that he hoped everything would be resolved “as soon as possible.”

Biden is in the spotlight after it was discovered that he illegally kept a series of classified papers in his home and office when he was vice president (2009-2017) under Barack Obama.

Last Saturday, the White House confirmed that it had found a third batch of documents at the president’s home in Delaware, in a search by his lawyer, Richard Sauber.

Days earlier, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to review all confidential papers that were found in Biden’s homes and offices.

The situation is reminiscent, albeit with many differences, of the classified papers found in former President Donald Trump’s mansion.

Trump (2017-2021) is being investigated by the Department of Justice for keeping confidential documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida), discovered after an FBI search operation.

Neither Trump nor Biden should have in their possession classified documents from their respective governments, as the law requires that all presidential records be turned over to the National Archives, but possession of these documents is not a crime unless it can be shown that they were knowingly concealed. .

In Biden’s case, it was his own lawyers who tipped off authorities that they had found confidential documents.

But, in the case of Trump, they were discovered after an operation, motivated by a request from the National Archives (in charge of keeping all presidential documents), which was trying to recover records that the former president had taken to his personal residence for more than a year. .

The Republican opposition in Congress took advantage of the situation to criticize the current government and asked in a letter addressed to Garland to deliver a series of documents related to the investigation of Biden before January 27 and highlight the fact that the documents were found shortly before the elections of last November.

Although the case was not publicized until this week, it was on November 4, four days before the midterm elections, that the Office of the Inspector General of the National Archives contacted the Department of Justice and informed it that the White House had found confidential documents.