President, 79 years old, considered that he has time to make a decision; Biden’s age is seen as an obstacle

US President Joe Biden, 79, said he has the “intention” to run for re-election to the US Presidency in 2024. But he pondered that there is still no formal decision on the matter.

“I have not made this formal decision, but it is my intention. My intention to compete again. And we have time to make that decision.”, said. The statement by the American leader was given in an interview with the television network. MSNBC, disclosed on Friday (21.Oct.2022).

Biden also said he was not yet declaring his candidacy because once he does, “a whole series of regulations come into force”.

According to the US leader, First Lady Jill Biden supports his decision to seek re-election. “My wife thinks that we are doing something very important and that I should not walk away from it”said.

This is not the first time the president has spoken out on the matter. On October 11, Biden said in an interview with CNN who will officially decide on the issue after the midterm elections in the US, scheduled for November 8.

Earlier, on June 13, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, confirmed that the president plans to run for a 2nd term.

At 79, Biden is the oldest president to rule the United States. He is 2 years older than Ronald Reagan. The former Republican leader ended his 2nd term at the age of 77.

If Biden decides to run in the 2024 election and is reelected, the Democrat will be 86 years old at the end of his second term. Republicans use the American leader’s age to bolster the idea that Biden is unfit for office.

In addition, polls indicate that part of American voters consider Biden’s age a problem. The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, conducted from June 28 to 29, shows that 33% of respondents consider Joe Biden too old to run for reelection and 25% said he is “time to change”.

In the Friday (Oct 21) interview, Biden said that part of the motivation for running in 2024 would be to be a counter to Donald Trump.

According to the president, this motivation also comes from his son Beau, who died in 2015 from brain cancer. Biden claims that Beau would have asked him to, “depending on the opponent”, he ran in the 2016 elections. The episode was quoted in the autobiography “Promise Me, Dad”released by Biden in 2017.

“The only reason to get involved in public life is: can you improve other people’s lives? Depending on who the opponent is, if they have a view that is contrary to what I believe democracy is and what I believe is good for average Americans, then their argument was, ‘Dad, you have the obligation to do something”, said.