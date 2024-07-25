In his first speech since announcing last Sunday (21) that he will not seek re-election, US President Joe Biden stated that his decision to withdraw from the electoral race was taken with the aim of “uniting” the country.

The Democrat made a speech broadcast on Wednesday night (24) from the Oval Office of the White House.

“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and country that I step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said.

“I have decided that the best path forward is to pass the baton to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation,” the president said.

Since his disastrous performance in the debate at the end of June against Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president for the third consecutive election, the Democrat had been under pressure from lawmakers and other leaders of his party, campaign donors and the American progressive press to withdraw from the race.

After announcing his withdrawal, his vice president, Kamala Harris, is expected to take over and run against Trump in the November 5 election. In his speech, Biden called her “experienced,” “tough” and “capable.”

“Defending democracy is more important than any title. I draw strength and joy from working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your future. It’s about ‘we the people,’” he said, quoting the opening of the U.S. Constitution.

“The best thing about America is this: Kings and dictators don’t rule. The people rule. History is in your hands. Power is in your hands. The idea of ​​America is in your hands,” said Biden, who claimed that the country will decide in the next election between “moving forward or going backward, between love and hate.”

The Democrat said that, in his last six months as president, he will seek, among other things, “to request reform of the Supreme Court, because this is essential for democracy”, continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia and work for a ceasefire in the conflict in the Gaza Strip.