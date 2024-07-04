US President Joe Biden acknowledged in a radio interview on Thursday (4) that he “dropped the ball” during the presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, but promised to remain in the electoral race.

Speaking to radio host Earl Ingram on a station in the battleground state of Wisconsin, the president said he “made a mistake” during last week’s debate.

“I had a bad night. The fact is that I messed up. I made a mistake, but I learned from my father that when you fall, you get up and we will win this election. We will defeat Donald Trump, just like we did in 2020,” he said.

Since the nationally televised debate with the Republican, in which Biden at times could not follow the thread of the conversation or his words could not be understood, the president has faced increasing pressure to abandon his candidacy.

Political analysts, media outlets, Democratic donors and two members of Congress have publicly called on Biden to drop out of the race.

Two polls conducted after last week’s debate and released Wednesday (3) also showed that Trump’s lead in key states has increased since the debate.

A Wall Street Journal poll concluded that Trump could win with 48% of the vote over Biden, who would get 42%. Meanwhile, a poll by New York Times showed that Trump’s lead over Biden had increased by three points after the debate, so that he would now win by 49% to 43%.

In Thursday’s interview, the president spoke directly to voters in the key state, particularly the black community, whose vote strengthened the Democrat’s victory in 2020.

“I didn’t have a good debate, but it was only 90 minutes. Look at all I’ve done in three and a half years,” Biden said, listing a series of “accomplishments” of his administration, including economic measures.

The president criticized Trump for saying during the debate that migrants are taking jobs away from black Americans.

“What he’s doing is disgraceful, talking about ‘Afro’ jobs as if the only thing black people can do is manual labor. That’s what he’s doing and that’s how he sees it,” Biden said in the interview.

Wisconsin, in the north of the country, is considered a “swing” state, meaning that victory is not guaranteed for either party. In 2020, Biden narrowly won the region, with a margin of just 0.63% over Trump.

The state’s polling average has Biden and Trump technically tied, but the margin in Trump’s favor widened slightly after last week’s debate.