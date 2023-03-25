The president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured, this Friday (24), that the “United States does not seek to enter into conflict with Iran”, after ordering, a day earlier, air strikes in Syria that killed 14 fighters with ties with the Islamic Republic.

“Make no mistake, the United States is not seeking a conflict with Iran, but is prepared to act with force to protect its people,” said the American president during his visit to Canada, referring to the bombing launched in eastern Syria in retaliation for a drone strike against an American base.

One contractor was killed and five soldiers were injured when an explosive drone “of Iranian origin” hit a base maintenance facility near Al Hasakeh in northeast Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said in a statement. The deceased and the injured are US citizens.

In response, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that, at the behest of President Joe Biden, he had ordered “precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.” ”, the ideological armed force of the Iranian regime.

“The airstrikes were carried out in response to today’s attack, and also in response to a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria by groups linked to the Revolutionary Guards,” explained Austin.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), a UK-based NGO that has a wide network of whistleblowers in Syria, reported that 14 people had died in the US bombings, including nine Syrians.

“The US strikes targeted an arms depot in the city of Deir Ezzor, and killed six pro-Iran fighters,” he said.

“Two other combatants died in attacks against [posições em] the Al Mayadin desert, and six others in the vicinity of Al Bukamal,” added OSDH director Rami Abdel Rahman.

On Friday, pro-Iran groups based near the town of Al Mayadin fired three missiles near a US base, Abdel Rahman said.

Two of them hit Syria’s largest oil field, Al Omar, where the US base is located, but without causing damage. The third landed in a nearby house.

One of the spokesmen for the US Military Command for the Middle East (Centcom) confirmed the attack.

“We can confirm that there was a rocket attack against the green zone [nome do campo de petróleo] in Syria”, without leaving victims, Commander John Moore told AFP.

For its part, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – the ‘de facto’ army of the Kurds in the region and an ally of the United States – announced that the shots wounded two civilians.

– ‘We will always answer’ –

About 900 US troops are in Syria as part of an international coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group. These soldiers are frequent targets of militia attacks.

“As President Biden has clearly stated, we will take all necessary measures to defend our fellow citizens and will always respond at the time and place of our choosing”, emphasized the American Secretary of Defense.

Iranian groups and their allies, supporters of the Damascus regime, have a strong presence in regions close to the border with Iraq, which constitute an important crossing point for weapons to Syria.

US troops also support the SDF, which in 2019 led the battle against IS to expel it from the last territories the terrorist group controlled in Syria.

In August 2022, the American president ordered retaliatory strikes in the oil-rich Syrian province of Deir Ezzor after an outpost of the anti-jihadist coalition suffered a drone attack, which left no victims.

This attack took place on the same day that an Iranian state media reported the death of a general of the Revolutionary Guards Army, which occurred days before, when he was “on a mission in Syria as a military advisor”.

Iran, an ally of President Bashar al Assad’s regime, claims to have sent military personnel to the Arab country at the request of Damascus and only as advisers.

The US-led international coalition has repeatedly acknowledged carrying out strikes in eastern Syria against pro-Iranian fighters.

Israel has also carried out numerous attacks in Syria, but it is rare for the Jewish state to claim its actions in the neighboring country.