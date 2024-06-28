US President also claims that Trump only wants to benefit the super rich with more tax cuts

The President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democrat), stated that he inherited an economy in ruins from the former president Donald Trumpwhile the Republican declared that the economy was the “biggest in the world” before covid-19. The speeches were made during the 1st debate of the 2024 presidential race, promoted by CNN.

“If we look at what was done under the Trump government, it wasn’t much. We had to rebuild everything”the president said. Trump denied that. He said that under the Biden administration the United States has become a “3rd world country”.

Trump defended his tax cuts, saying they boosted economic growth and that the U.S. was on track to start reducing its debt before it needed to. “release millions of dollars in aid due to covid”. Biden said Trump only wants to benefit the rich with more tax cuts.

The Democrat also said his tax cuts “boosted” the economy. Despite the US having a high job offer, inflation remains at levels beyond expectations and this has forced the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, to maintain interest rates at a high level.