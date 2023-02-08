In his State of the Union address, the US president said he was “building an economy where no one is left behind”.

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenheld its 2nd speech State of the Union Annual Report on Capitol Hill on Tuesday night (Feb. 7). He extolled democracy, increased job openings, taxing billionaires and resuming the country’s growth in the construction industry.

Biden entered the seat of the US Legislature to applause. He began his speech by welcoming allies and that he intends to work with the opposition – which is the majority. “To my fellow Republicans, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason why we can’t work together in this new Congress”he stated.

Biden also mentioned the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. “Two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War. Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unyielding and intact.”declared the president.

Watch the speech in full (1h14min40s):

12 MILLION JOBS

Biden highlighted on Capitol Hill that your government is “building an economy where no one is left behind”. The democrat exalted how the country rebuilt itself from the crises faced as a great economic power

“America’s history is about progress and resilience. About always moving forward and never giving up. It is a story unique among all nations. We are the only country that has returned from each crisis stronger than when we entered.”he said.

Still on economic growth, Biden brought data about the number of jobs in the country. “While I’m here, we’ve created 12 million new jobs. More jobs created in 2 years than any president created in 4 years”he declared.

One of the points explored by the president in his speech was regarding tax collection. “In 2020, 55 of the largest corporations in the United States had $40 billion in profits and paid no federal tax. That’s not fair. But now, because of the law I signed, billionaire companies have to pay at least 15% in taxes.”he stated.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Joe Biden also spoke about the resumption of growth in the infrastructure and recalled that over the years the country has gone from 1st to 13th in the world ranking of quality in the sector.

“To maintain the strongest economy in the world, we also need the best infrastructure in the world. […] Now, we are coming back because we came together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act”he said.

As a way to warm up the sector, the president announced “new standards to require that all building materials used in federal infrastructure projects be manufactured in the United States. Under my watch, American roads, American bridges and American highways will be made with American products.”.